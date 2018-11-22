Kesha worries she will lose her ''magic power'' for songwriting.

The 'Praying' hitmaker admits she is constantly fearful that she'll lose the ability to pen a track because she can't explain how she's able to do it beyond music ''channeling'' through her.

She said: ''Music is something that almost gets channelled through me. You never know if you're going to lose it, like I'll wake up one day and I won't have my magic power.''

The 31-year-old singer - who spent four years out of the spotlight because of her contractual dispute with producer Dr. Luke, who she accused of being abusive - finds the writing process ''cathartic'' and feels ''safe'' because her ability to pen a song isn't something anyone else can take away.

Speaking at The Hollywood Reporter's Songwriter Roundtable, she said: ''After I write, it feels so cathartic.

''I love knowing that as a woman I can be self-sufficient. Something nobody can ever take away from me is my ability to write. That makes me feel safe.''

Kesha recently wrote 'Here Comes the Change' for the soundtrack of 'On the Basis of Sex' - which tells the story of Supreme Court justice Ruth Bader Ginsberg's early life - and she admitted it was a ''daunting'' task, made even harder by her sitting down to watch the movie, which stars Felicity Jones.

She said: ''I'd never written a song for a movie before.

''So I went and saw the movie On the Basis of Sex first. [Writing the song was] kind of daunting.''

''After you watch what [Ruth Bader Ginsburg has] done for women, I felt even more overwhelmed and I was like, 'Oh, s**t, this is a big task.''