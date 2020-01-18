Kesha didn't think she'd ever release 'Rainbow'.

The 32-year-old pop star went through a ''huge purge of emotions'' creating the 2017 record, which was written in the wake of her failed lengthy legal battle to get out of her recording contract with producer Dr. Luke, and has admitted it was all the more ''emotional'' for her when it finally came out.

She admitted: ''There were a lot of times I didn't think I would get to the ['Rainbow' stage].

''That's why it was so emotional putting it out.

''It was just such a special moment for me; I never had the executive producer title and position to be able to make the exact record that I had always wanted to make.''

The 'Die Young' hitmaker - who releases new LP 'High Road' on January 31 - also opened up about how ''intense'' it is entering the music industry as a teenager, and says she wishes record labels would remember that artists are only ''human'' and can't work like ''robots''.

On what she would like to see change in the business, she told the latest issue of Music Week magazine: ''From my personal experience, I don't think the human mind knows what to do sometimes when you reach a goal and, especially with fame and traveling so much, it being just such a strange way of life.

''The mental health aspect of it is really real.

''A lot of musicians I know don't necessarily have the answers to how to do this; we just kind of figure it out along the way.

''If the head of a label is reading this, I would say: we're human beings, we're not robots. I know I'm the luckiest person in the world for getting to achieve my dreams and my goals, but there are also sides of it that you don't see coming, especially when you're young - 15, 16, 17 years old - and you're dreaming up this thing. It's a really intense, insane ride. Again, I'm so grateful, and I'm very lucky to have put out music and people listen to it. But [people should] just remember, we are human beings and we have emotion. I think a lot has changed, but there's still a lot of changing to be done in terms of the industry.''