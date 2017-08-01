Kesha has announced her first US tour in four years.

The 'Praying' hitmaker will embark on a 21-date run, her first since 2013, kicking off at Iron City in Birmingham, Atlanta on September 26 and wrapping at the Hollywood Palladium in Los Angeles on November 1.

The tour is in support of her first record in since 2012's 'Warrior', 'Rainbow' which the 30-year-old beauty made for her fans, affectionately known as Animals.

Announcing the tour, she said: ''My new album 'Rainbow' is dedicated to my fans, and I'm so excited to be able to invite you all to come boogie with me on my 'Rainbow Tour'.

''I would not have made it to this point without my animals and supporters so now come out and join the celebration with me.''

'Rainbow' is released on August 11, it includes the singles 'Woman' and 'Learn to Let Go' and lead track 'Praying'.

Kesha says the latter helped her through a battle with depression.

She previously said of her track: '''Praying', my first single in almost four years, comes out today. I have channeled my feelings of severe hopelessness and depression, I've overcome obstacles, and I have found strength in myself even when it felt out of reach. I've found what I had thought was an unobtainable place of peace. This song is about coming to feel empathy for someone else even if they hurt you or scare you. It's a song about learning to be proud of the person you are even during low moments when you feel alone. It's also about hoping everyone, even someone who hurt you, can heal.''

Kesha's 'Rainbow Tour' 2017 dates are as follows:

September 26 - Birmingham, AL @ Iron City

September 27 - Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium

September 29 - Atlanta, GA @ Coca-Cola Roxy

September 30 - Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore Charlotte

October 2 - Raleigh, NC @ The Ritz

October 4 - Boston, MA @ House of Blues

October 6 - Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore Silver Spring

October 7 - Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore Philadelphia

October 9 - New York, NY @ Hammerstein Ballroom

October 13 - Lakewood, OH @ Lakewood Civic Auditorium

October 15 - Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore Detroit

October 16 - Toronto, ON @ Rebel

October 18 - Chicago, IL @ Aragon Ballroom

October 19 - Milwaukee, WI @ Eagles Ballroom

October 23 - Kansas City, MO @ Uptown Theatre

October 24 - Denver, CO @ Fillmore Auditorium

October 25 - Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex

October 27 - Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo

October 28 - Portland, OR @ Roseland Theatre (Daze of the Dead)

October 31 - San Francisco, CA @ Masonic Auditorium

November 1 - Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium