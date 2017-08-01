Kesha is set to embark on a 21-date tour of the US in support of her forthcoming album 'Rainbow', her first tour of the country in four years.
Kesha has announced her first US tour in four years.
The 'Praying' hitmaker will embark on a 21-date run, her first since 2013, kicking off at Iron City in Birmingham, Atlanta on September 26 and wrapping at the Hollywood Palladium in Los Angeles on November 1.
The tour is in support of her first record in since 2012's 'Warrior', 'Rainbow' which the 30-year-old beauty made for her fans, affectionately known as Animals.
Announcing the tour, she said: ''My new album 'Rainbow' is dedicated to my fans, and I'm so excited to be able to invite you all to come boogie with me on my 'Rainbow Tour'.
''I would not have made it to this point without my animals and supporters so now come out and join the celebration with me.''
'Rainbow' is released on August 11, it includes the singles 'Woman' and 'Learn to Let Go' and lead track 'Praying'.
Kesha says the latter helped her through a battle with depression.
She previously said of her track: '''Praying', my first single in almost four years, comes out today. I have channeled my feelings of severe hopelessness and depression, I've overcome obstacles, and I have found strength in myself even when it felt out of reach. I've found what I had thought was an unobtainable place of peace. This song is about coming to feel empathy for someone else even if they hurt you or scare you. It's a song about learning to be proud of the person you are even during low moments when you feel alone. It's also about hoping everyone, even someone who hurt you, can heal.''
Kesha's 'Rainbow Tour' 2017 dates are as follows:
September 26 - Birmingham, AL @ Iron City
September 27 - Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium
September 29 - Atlanta, GA @ Coca-Cola Roxy
September 30 - Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore Charlotte
October 2 - Raleigh, NC @ The Ritz
October 4 - Boston, MA @ House of Blues
October 6 - Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore Silver Spring
October 7 - Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore Philadelphia
October 9 - New York, NY @ Hammerstein Ballroom
October 13 - Lakewood, OH @ Lakewood Civic Auditorium
October 15 - Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore Detroit
October 16 - Toronto, ON @ Rebel
October 18 - Chicago, IL @ Aragon Ballroom
October 19 - Milwaukee, WI @ Eagles Ballroom
October 23 - Kansas City, MO @ Uptown Theatre
October 24 - Denver, CO @ Fillmore Auditorium
October 25 - Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex
October 27 - Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo
October 28 - Portland, OR @ Roseland Theatre (Daze of the Dead)
October 31 - San Francisco, CA @ Masonic Auditorium
November 1 - Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium
