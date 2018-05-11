Kesha and Macklemore are reportedly set to perform at the 2018 Billboard Music Awards.

The 'Praying' hitmaker and the 34-year-old rapper are said to be teaming up on their song 'Good Old Days' for the second time on live television - after the pair debuted the track on 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show' - at the ceremony on May 20 at Las Vegas' MGM Grand Garden Arena, Refinery29 reports.

The duet is to be filmed from the Toshiba Plaza, just outside the arena.

It comes as iconic rap trio Salt-N-Pepa - Cheryl James (Salt), Sandra Denton (Pepa) and DJ Spinderella - confirm they are joining vocal group En Vogue for a special performance marking the 30th anniversary of becoming the first female rap star to hit the top 40 on the Billboard Hot 100 with 'Push It' in 1987.

They commented: ''Thirty years later, we're still Pushing It all over the world and we're still loved and celebrated by fans we grew up with as well as new fans.

''Looking back at all the barriers we've broken as women in this very male-dominated genre of music, being the first two female rappers to break the Top 20 on the Billboard Hot 100 is right up there as one of the best moments of our amazing career. We are blessed.''

In 1994, they teamed up with En Vogue on 'Whatta Man', which reached number four.

Other duets include Christina Aguilera and Demi Lovato's 'Fall In Line' and Jennifer Lopez is set to perform her collaboration with DJ Khaled and Cardi B, 'Dinero', though it's not known if the heavily pregnant rapper will join the 'On The Floor' hitmaker.

Kelly Clarkson - who is hosting the event - Camila Cabello, BTS, Ariana Grande, John Legend, Dua Lipa and Shawn Mendes are also on the line-up.