Kesha released a re-imagined version of 'I Need a Man to Love' to make it relatable for same sex couples.

The 31-year-old singer and outspoken LGBT activist - who has been open about her own sexuality in the past - has joined an all-star cast of musicians for new EP 'Universal Love', which features artists switching genders in classic songs.

Kesha - who has re-recorded Janis Joplin's classic as 'I Need a Woman to Love' - has said in the past: ''I don't love just men. I love people. It's not about a gender.''

St. Vincent and legendary songwriter Bob Dylan also appear on the compilation, putting their own twists on 'And Then He Kissed Me' and 'She's Funny That Way' respectively.

Completing the collection of gender-swapped love songs are Death Cab for Cutie frontman Ben Gibbard ('And I Love Her'), Kele Okereke ('My Girl') and Valerie June ('Mad About the Boy').

Co-producer Tom Muprhy insisted the purpose of the collection is to open up such timeless songs to everyone, regardless of their sexuality.

He told the New York Times: ''If you look at the history of pop music, love songs have predominantly come from one heterosexual perspective.

''If we view music as something that brings people together, shouldn't these popular songs be open to everyone?''