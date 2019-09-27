Kesha ''almost killed'' herself trying to be perfect.

The 'TiK ToK' hitmaker has made it her mission to promote self-care as she got ''sick'' of being mean to herself and ''starving'' herself to try and fit the ''stereotypical'' look.

She told Billboard magazine: ''I just got sick of being mean to myself. I'm not starving myself for s**t anymore. I'm too old for that. Been there, done that, it sucked, almost killed me, no thank you. I turned 30, I got an a**, and I'm OK with it!''

Meanwhile, Kesha previously admitted she ''never thought'' she'd be able to overcome her body confidence issues.

She shared: ''The final straw was when I was with my mom at a family dinner party and I was so anxious. Driving home, I had to pull over, and I was like, I can't keep this secret anymore. It was scary, but I finally put my foot down and chose life. That was a huge turning point. I'm not a size. I'm not a number. I am a strong, bada**, motherf***ing woman, and quite frankly, I like my junk. Ten years ago, I never thought I'd be able to say that.''

And the 32-year-old singer feels she has gained strength from her ''darkest moments''.

She explained: ''It's from our darkest moments that we gain the most strength. There were so many days, months even, when I didn't want to get out of bed. I spent all day wanting to go to sleep, and then when I did fall asleep, I had horrible night terrors where I would physically cry and scream through the dark. I was never at peace, night or day. But I dragged myself out of bed and took my emotions to the studio and made art out of them. And I have never been happier with a body of work as I am with this record. I hope this song reaches people who are in the midst of struggles, to let them know that no matter how bad it seems now, you can get through it. If you have love and truth on your side, you will never be defeated. Don't give up on yourself.''