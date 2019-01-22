Kerry Washington's Broadway play 'American Son' is coming to Netflix.

The streaming television service is planning on adapting Christopher Demos-Brown's critically acclaimed stage production with the original director and cast with a few changes to fit the platform.

Cindy Holland, Netflix's Vice President of Original Content, said in a statement: '''American Son' powerfully explores themes of family, love and identity; we are honoured to work with Kerry Washington, Kenny Leon [director and producer], Christopher Demos-Brown and the entire cast to bring this story from the Broadway stage to our members around the world.''

The moving story follows interracial parents Kerry, 41, and Steven Pasquale, 42, who reunite in a Florida police station to search for answers about their missing teenage son and the 'Scandal' star is ''so happy'' she can bring the story to a wider audience.

Announcing the news on 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon', she said: ''It's very exciting, I always get a little bit sad on Twitter when people say like, 'I live far away,' or 'I can't afford to come to New York and I really wanna see it,' or 'We wish you were running longer.'

''And so we are actually doing something really great, which is Netflix is adapting the play for the platform. We're not just filming the play we're adapting it to kind of be this movie play hybrid event.

''I'm so happy because so many people who have come to see the play say, 'This is so great everybody should be having these conversations everyone should be seeing this play.'

''It brings us together as a country and makes us talk about things that we don't know how to talk about in this country. So it feels exciting that more people than just the ones in New York, or the people who have flown in to see it, now everybody's gonna get to have this conversation.''