Netflix is planning on adapting Christopher Demos-Brown's critically-acclaimed stage production 'American Son' starring Kerry Washington.
Kerry Washington's Broadway play 'American Son' is coming to Netflix.
The streaming television service is planning on adapting Christopher Demos-Brown's critically acclaimed stage production with the original director and cast with a few changes to fit the platform.
Cindy Holland, Netflix's Vice President of Original Content, said in a statement: '''American Son' powerfully explores themes of family, love and identity; we are honoured to work with Kerry Washington, Kenny Leon [director and producer], Christopher Demos-Brown and the entire cast to bring this story from the Broadway stage to our members around the world.''
The moving story follows interracial parents Kerry, 41, and Steven Pasquale, 42, who reunite in a Florida police station to search for answers about their missing teenage son and the 'Scandal' star is ''so happy'' she can bring the story to a wider audience.
Announcing the news on 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon', she said: ''It's very exciting, I always get a little bit sad on Twitter when people say like, 'I live far away,' or 'I can't afford to come to New York and I really wanna see it,' or 'We wish you were running longer.'
''And so we are actually doing something really great, which is Netflix is adapting the play for the platform. We're not just filming the play we're adapting it to kind of be this movie play hybrid event.
''I'm so happy because so many people who have come to see the play say, 'This is so great everybody should be having these conversations everyone should be seeing this play.'
''It brings us together as a country and makes us talk about things that we don't know how to talk about in this country. So it feels exciting that more people than just the ones in New York, or the people who have flown in to see it, now everybody's gonna get to have this conversation.''
Janelle Monáe parties and drives with her girl squad in the video for her latest single 'Crazy, Classic, Life', taken from her album 'Dirty...
Continuing the softer sound of their 2015 release 'That's the Spirit', BMTH are about to release 'Amo' (January 25th 2019) featuring their newest...
To coincide with the new BBC mini-series adaptation of leporine epic Watership Down, Sam Smith has unveiled a new single entitled 'Fire on Fire'.
Her first single since leaving the jungle on 'I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!', Fleur East drops the super-choreographed video for 'Favourite...
Dropping the video for his latest album's second single, 'Excuses', is Olly Murs just months after the release of 'Moves' featuring Snoop Dogg.
Professor Green and Rag'n'Bone Man have teamed up for a heart-wrenching video for their single 'Photographs'.
He released 'Everythang's Corrupt' last month, and now Ice Cube has dropped a video for the record's third single 'That New Funkadelic'.
Dappy has unveiled a new stripped down number entitled 'Count On Me' more than six years after the release of his debut solo album.
It's been six years since the last Cars movie (there were two Planes movies in...
Tarantino takes an unusually comical approach to a provocative topic, and the result is as...
German bounty hunter Dr. King Schultz is on the hunt for a brutal gang of...
Jeff Lang is the morally questionable protagonist in this bizarre comedy. After 10 years of...
German bounty hunter Dr. King Schultz is on the hunt for a brutal gang of...
An excellent ensemble makes the most of a multi-strand female-centred film that drifts very close...
Tyler Perry re-works and Ntozake Shange's 1975 choreopoem/play For Colored Girls Who Have Considered Suicide...
Adoption is a life changing situation for all involved.The woman who feels she must give...
Watch the trailer for Lakeview Terrace. A certain amount of relief is felt when any...
Lakeview Terrace is the seventh film directed by playwright Neil LaBute and it is, by...
Let's admit up front that Chris Rock can be very funny.The guy is vicious onstage,...