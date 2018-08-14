Kerry Washington is reportedly set to star and produce new drama series 'Old City Blues' set in New Athens in 2048 for streaming service Hulu.
The 41-year-old actress currently has 'Little Fires Everywhere' in the pipeline for the streaming service, co-starring Reese Witherspoon, and now it has been reported that she is set to produce and star in another project based on the Boom! Studios graphic novel of the same name.
According to The Hollywood Reporter, Gore Verbinski - who is best known for helming the 'Pirates of the Caribbean' franchise - is set to direct.
At present, it's not known who the 'Scandal' star will portray in the show and when it's expected to air.
The tale is set in New Athens, a city being run by drug dealers, crooks and bent politicians, in the year 2048.
The plot will follow the Special Police who attempt to keep the city from the hands of criminals, after the founder of a technology business is discovered dead.
Kerry - who has four-year-old daughter Isabelle and 21-month-old son Caleb with husband Nnamdi - recently admitted she is ready to ''continue to grow'' with her next projects.
She said: ''[I will] continue to grow that legacy, and that I continue to break new ground and develop new material. I'm so excited about projects I have in the works. I have a pilot at ABC that's a comedy about women [called 'Man Of the House'] and I have a show that I'm doing with Reese [Witherspoon]. There are new opportunities to break new ground and that is my focus.''
Meanwhile, Kerry recently admitted she doesn't think she'd have had children if it wasn't for her character Olivia Pope in the ABC's 'Scandal'.
Speaking after the final episode was aired in April, she said: ''The thing that's really fun for me about saying goodbye to a character is they kind of live in you. There will be things that Olivia Pope has given me that always stay with me. She's changed me. I don't know if I would have had kids at this point in my life if she didn't make me feel like anything is possible. I feel like she's given me a lot of courage. So I'll keep that courage. I'm going to have to say bye to the Prada purses but not goodbye to the courage and the courage is more important.''
