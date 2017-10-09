Kerry Washington is desperate to take home the Prada bags her character wears in 'Scandal'.

The 40-year-old actress has portrayed the role of Olivia Pope in the popular ABC programme since it first aired in 2012 and the star has admitted she is keen to get her hands on the ''20 purses'' her character - who is the former White House Director of Communications - adorns on the show because the accessories ''mean a lot'' to her.

Speaking about the items she would love to get her hands on, on 'Late Night with Seth Meyers', the brunette beauty said: ''She is a very well-dressed character. Well, I can't tell you on national television because then when the Prada bags are missing.

''It's not one purse. It's like 20 purses in various colours to match every outfit. They mean a lot to me, these bags.''

And the star has revealed she has ''seven years'' worth of memories attached to each bag, which is why she wants to keep them when filming wraps up.

The 'Django Unchained' star added: ''Seven years of memories in every single beautiful bag.''

And Kerry says it is ''fun to keep calibrating the difference'' between herself and Olivia Pope.

Speaking previously about the production, Kerry - who has 12-month-old son Caleb and three-year-old daughter Isabelle with her husband Nnamdi Asomugha - said: ''I'm not the same person I was five or six years ago - but neither is Olivia. So, it's fun to keep calibrating the difference between who she is and who I am.''

While Kerry has starred in the American thriller series for almost 10 years, she doesn't feel the project has been ''restricting'' for her.

She said: ''Television can feel restricting to some actors, but I'm lucky because our writers remain inventive and they are incredible, phenomenal risk takers. I get to benefit from always being surprised by Olivia's huge journey and the fact that she really is having an evolution.''