Kerry Washington wants to do another superhero movie.

The 40-year-old actress previously starred as Alicia Masters in 2005's 'Fantastic Four' and its 2007 sequel 'Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer', and has said she'd ''love'' the opportunity to ''break new ground'' by telling a story which ''hasn't been told''.

She said: ''I would definitely be open to doing another superhero movie. My company is actually working right now on a comic book movie that's not a superhero movie, but it is a comic book movie. It's about a teenage girl. But I ... you know, I'm really open. I'm really open. I feel like the landscape is so open in terms of, you know, casting against type when it comes to you know to even gender, race, so I'd love to do it. I'd love to be a part of another franchise like that. I'd love to kind of break new ground and tell a new story that hasn't been told, so I'd love to do it.''

And the 'Confirmation' actress insisted she is a ''fan'' of superhero movies because they help ''get to the core of our humanity'' by presenting individuals who are thought to be ''the best versions of humans''.

She added to ScreenRant.com: ''I feel like the thing about comics and animated films are because somehow we are suspending our disbelief because to enter into an alternate universe, we're able to get to the core of our humanity. I don't know how that is, but when you take humans beings out of the question or kind of push them to the side, so how our themes with being the best versions of humans you can become more clear, so I'm into it. I love it. I'm a fan.''