Kerry Washington wanted to make her Tony Awards outfit ''as festive as possible''.

The 'Scandal' star walked the red carpet at the Radio City Music Hall in New York City on Sunday (10.06.18) in an embellished white Versace jumpsuit, which she paired with a floor-length waist cape, catching the attention of everyone at the event.

And the 41-year-old star was keen to ''sparkle'' because she wanted to celebrate the recent announcement that she's returning to the Broadway stage in 'American Son' in October.

She told 'Entertainment Tonight': ''I figured that I wanted to sparkle a little.

''I love theatre and I'm so excited to be coming back to Broadway, so I wanted to really make tonight as festive as possible.''

The 'Django Unchained' actress' last appearance at the Tony awards was in 2010 - where she wore a two-toned Grecian gown over a purple laced top - after she appeared in David Mamet's 2009 production 'Race' and she was ''really thrilled'' to have been invited back on Sunday.

She said: ''I haven't been to the Tonys since the play that I did on Broadway almost 10 years ago...so I'm really, really thrilled to be here and to be a part of this theatre community.''

'American Son' begins performances on 6 October, with the official opening night scheduled for 4 November and explores the issue of race relations in America and Kerry can't wait for people to see the play.

She said ''American Son is such an extraordinary play and it is so moving and so topical.''

''It really had a huge impact on me on the page, so I can't wait to get it on its feet.''