Kerry Washington has revealed she is ''really vigilant'' about keeping her kids out of the spotlight.
Kerry Washington is ''really vigilant'' about keeping her kids out of the spotlight.
The 'Scandal' star - who has five-year-old daughter Isabelle and three-year-old son Caleb with her husband, former NFL star Nnamdi Asomugha, as well as being a stepmother to Nnamdi's 12-year-old daughter from a previous relationship - works hard to keep her personal life as private as possible.
Speaking about her children, she said: ''I was really, really vigilant [to keep them out of the public eye]. These are their lives. But it's not about pulling a Rapunzel and hiding them away in a castle from the world - we don't want to do that. I think any parent would want to keep kids from a situation that causes them to feel scared. I don't want them to be exploited, particularly in this social media world.''
But Kerry did reveal one thing about family life - they are all keen swimmers.
She added: ''My husband teased me that if I did the [DNA test] 23andMe, it would come back 11 percent mermaid. My kids are the same way. They're just fish.''
Kerry is really appreciative of the ''extraordinary privileges'' that fame have given her but she does admit that fame is both an ''interesting and vulnerable dynamic'' as there is a sense of overfamiliarity, where people feel they already know her.
Speaking to the March 2020 issue of InStyle magazine, she explained: ''It is an interesting and vulnerable dynamic. But this is not, like, a cry-me-a-river. Fame has also come with extraordinary privileges and benefits beyond what I can articulate.''
3TEETH hit Leeds for the first time with support from British artist PIG.
This will make you want to walk amongst the skyscrapers.
In support of their seventh studio album 'Duck', Kaiser Chiefs packed out The Brighton Centre to delight the lively crowd with their anthemic tunes.
What we've been listening to this month.
Ahead of their upcoming tour, and prior to the release of their long awaited album, Smoke Fairies played a great warm-up gig at Elsewhere in Margate.
Here's what to look forward to for Parklife 2020...
Listen to the band's live rendition of their song on Discovr.
It's been six years since the last Cars movie (there were two Planes movies in...
Tarantino takes an unusually comical approach to a provocative topic, and the result is as...
German bounty hunter Dr. King Schultz is on the hunt for a brutal gang of...
Jeff Lang is the morally questionable protagonist in this bizarre comedy. After 10 years of...
German bounty hunter Dr. King Schultz is on the hunt for a brutal gang of...
An excellent ensemble makes the most of a multi-strand female-centred film that drifts very close...
Tyler Perry re-works and Ntozake Shange's 1975 choreopoem/play For Colored Girls Who Have Considered Suicide...
Adoption is a life changing situation for all involved.The woman who feels she must give...
Watch the trailer for Lakeview Terrace. A certain amount of relief is felt when any...
Lakeview Terrace is the seventh film directed by playwright Neil LaBute and it is, by...
Let's admit up front that Chris Rock can be very funny.The guy is vicious onstage,...