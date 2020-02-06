Kerry Washington is ''really vigilant'' about keeping her kids out of the spotlight.

The 'Scandal' star - who has five-year-old daughter Isabelle and three-year-old son Caleb with her husband, former NFL star Nnamdi Asomugha, as well as being a stepmother to Nnamdi's 12-year-old daughter from a previous relationship - works hard to keep her personal life as private as possible.

Speaking about her children, she said: ''I was really, really vigilant [to keep them out of the public eye]. These are their lives. But it's not about pulling a Rapunzel and hiding them away in a castle from the world - we don't want to do that. I think any parent would want to keep kids from a situation that causes them to feel scared. I don't want them to be exploited, particularly in this social media world.''

But Kerry did reveal one thing about family life - they are all keen swimmers.

She added: ''My husband teased me that if I did the [DNA test] 23andMe, it would come back 11 percent mermaid. My kids are the same way. They're just fish.''

Kerry is really appreciative of the ''extraordinary privileges'' that fame have given her but she does admit that fame is both an ''interesting and vulnerable dynamic'' as there is a sense of overfamiliarity, where people feel they already know her.

Speaking to the March 2020 issue of InStyle magazine, she explained: ''It is an interesting and vulnerable dynamic. But this is not, like, a cry-me-a-river. Fame has also come with extraordinary privileges and benefits beyond what I can articulate.''