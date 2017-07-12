Kerry Washington will take home the Lord & Taylor Fashion Oracle award at this year's Fashion Group International's Night of Stars.

The stylish star will be presented with the prize at the event at Cipriani Wall Street on October 26, which has a 'Modern Voices' theme.

Designer Dries Van Noten is set to receive the Superstar award, while Thom Browne, Isabel Marant and Simone Rocha will receive Fashion Star prizes.

FGI's president and chief executive officer Margaret Hayes said: ''As the modern voices they represent, each of this year's Night of Stars honorees speaks, through their work, with vision, truth and authority.''

Simon Doonan will host the black-tie ceremony.

Meanwhile, Kerry - who is renowned for her stylish red-carpet looks - recently revealed she gets her fashion inspiration from many different places.

She explained: ''From all over - from travel, from magazines, from movies. Music videos. It's such an important aesthetic medium.''

Recently, Kerry has branched out into designing and she created a stunning clutch with Dee Ocleppo, with 25 per cent of proceeds going to domestic violence charity, the Allstate Foundation Purple Purse.

She said: ''Last year, I designed the bag on my own and I loved it - I really love designing. But the feedback was that a lot of people wanted to buy it, and we just didn't make enough bags last year. Dee is such an awesome woman; she's a girl's girl, all about women's empowerment, and she's also super talented. So she and I designed a bag together this year. It's available at Saks.com, and the money goes to Allstate Foundation Purple Purse.''