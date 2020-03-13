Kerry Washington thinks a ''level of self-care and calm is important'' amid the coronavirus outbreak.

The 43-year-old actress is concerned about the global health crisis, but Kerry also insists she is trying to remain as calm as possible under the circumstances.

She told 'Entertainment Tonight': ''It's a time where we all have to strike a tricky balance between making sure that we stay informed and are getting the facts - so that we can make decisions to help take care of ourselves and the people around us - and also try not to panic.

''Especially at this time. Elevated levels of stress impact our immune systems, so [a] level of self-care and calm is important.''

Fellow Hollywood star Tom Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson were recently diagnosed with coronavirus.

The award-winning actor and his wife - who are currently in Australia - were tested for the disease after coming down with ''body aches, chills and slight fevers''.

Tom, 63, announced the news on Instagram.

He wrote on the photo-sharing platform: ''Hello, folks. Rita and I are down here in Australia. We felt a bit tired, like we had colds, and some body aches.

''Rita had some chills that came and went. Slight fevers too. To play things right, as is needed in the world right now, we were tested for the Coronavirus, and were found to be positive.

''Well, now. What to do next? The Medical Officials have protocols that must be followed.

''We Hanks' will be tested, observed, and isolated for as long as public health and safety requires. Not much more to it than a one-day-at-a-time approach, no? We'll keep the world posted and updated. Take care of yourselves! Hanx! (sic)''