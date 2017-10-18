Kerry Washington says motherhood forced her to embrace her natural hair, as she used to ply it with chemicals when she was younger.
The 40-year-old actress, who has Isabelle, three, and 12-month-old son Caleb with her husband Nnamdi Asomugha, has revealed she has embraced the ''natural texture'' of her curly locks since being a parent because she wants her children to love their hair in its original form.
Speaking to Allure magazine about her beauty choices, the 'Confirmation' star said: ''I like to wear my natural texture, especially now because I have children and I want them to know that their hair is perfect as it is.''
Although Kerry wants to encourage her brood to embrace their aesthetic, she has no qualms if they want to experiment with different styles and straighten their ringlets if that is what they want to do.
She added: ''They don't have to change it or straighten it. They can, but they don't have to.''
And the 'Django Unchained' star has hinted she disliked her hair and it is only as time has passed that she has grown to ''like'' her locks and she has stopped plying her hair with chemicals to relax it.
The Neutrogena creative consultant and style icon said: ''I have grown to like my hair more and more over the years. I won't have any chemicals in it. I stopped relaxing my hair in my early 20s.''
Kerry has revealed when she is on set filming for 'Scandal' her stylist will follow her around ''all day long'' to ensure not a single stray hair is out of place.
She explained: ''There's someone who follows me around all day long on the set. Like, literally follows me to make sure there's not a single hair out of place. This is somebody's full-time job.''
