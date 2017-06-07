Kerry Washington ''loves'' water aerobics.

The 40-year-old actress has revealed she used to undergo a ''70's style'' fitness session, which saw her use dumbbells in the water, whilst she was pregnant with her eight-month-old son Caleb.

Speaking about her exercise plan when she was expecting her second child on 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show' on Tuesday (06.06.17), the brunette beauty - who also has three-year-old daughter Isabelle with her husband Nnamdi Asomugha - said: ''70s-style water aerobics with the Styrofoam dumbbells in the water.

''It was so fun. And it's harder than you think. I love water aerobics!''

Kerry previously decided to try her hand at being a fitness instructor and jetted to India after college to study traditional Indian martial arts and cultural movement where she became a qualified yoga teacher, because she thought she could make a living from teaching the sport.

The 'Scandal' star said: ''I went to India after college and studied ... traditional Indian martial arts and cultural movement, and I was studying yoga and I thought, 'I'll be able to make a living when I go back.'

''This was right after college, so I was going to go to New York and be a starving artist and try to be an actor.''

However, Kerry's only client was her mother, Valerie, who let her daughter live with her in exchanged for yoga lessons, which didn't go down well with Kerry's parent.

The Hollywood icon said: ''My mother said that she would let me live at home if I taught her yoga for an hour a day. That lasted for a week. She was like, 'I hate yoga! You may not be able to live here if you keep doing this.' ''