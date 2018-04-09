Kerry Washington has teamed up with Neutrogena to create two make-up palettes under £15.
Kerry Washington has created a diverse makeup range to help women feel ''flirty and elegant''.
The 41-year-old actress is a spokesperson for skincare and makeup brand Neutrogena and felt intimidated by the overwhelming choice of products in the beauty industry so she decided to create an affordable eye and cheek palette for people to achieve the look they want with minimal effort.
Speaking to MarieClaire.com, she explained: ''The beauty industry can feel so intimidating and complicated so I wanted to create a palette that would be an easy, go-to toolkit that you can use no matter where you are, and no matter what you're doing. These palettes are user-friendly, so you can feel flirty and elegant and all of your best qualities without a lot of work. Neutrogena really is about bringing the best version of yourself forward, both when you're wearing makeup and when you're taking it off.''
The 'Scandal' star has been involved in the process from start to finish and even trialled the foundations herself to ensure they stayed fresh all day.
She said: ''I want to make sure the products actually work, so I've been there since the start, from research and development, to marketing, to meeting with consumers. I would wear the foundation for ten or twelve-hour days to see, OK, does it really hold up? And the same with the eyeshadows - they all have in a built-in primer, so they're made to last, but yet I was still testing them.''
And although she is conscious of making sure there is something for everyone in her palettes, she knows some colours won't suit all complexions and skin tones.
She said: ''Not every colour is going to look good on everyone.
''Obviously, I'm a woman of colour, so I want to be able to use it, too, but I also wanted everyone to be able to find a few shades they can use in each palette, even if it's your three best friends of three different races.''
