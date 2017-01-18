Kerry Washington kept the gender of her baby - who she welcomed in October 2016 - a secret and quipped she was just hoping it would be ''human''.
The 'Scandal' star welcomed her second child - a baby boy called Caleb - into the world in October 2016 but didn't want to find out the sex until he was born.
She quipped: ''I had no idea what I was having. I said I hoped it was human. That turned out to be right. It's a human boy.''
And the 39-year-old actress - who also has two-year-old daughter Isabelle with her husband Nnamdi Asomugha - also opened up about how she used some strategically placed flowers to hide her pregnancy during filming for the political thriller.
Speaking on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, she added: ''The first five episodes you'll see me standing behind some flowers and then I might stand behind flowers just for fun so it doesn't stop immediately, but I don't need to anymore.''
Meanwhile, Kerry previously admitted becoming a mother has changed the way she approaches the filming of her TV show 'Scandal'.
She said: ''I'm still figuring it out because we just got back to work. I guess the nice thing is that I did it once before. This is my second child that I've birthed. It's been really interesting for me as an actor. I work very physically. How I approach a character often has a lot to do with the physicality of that character.
''So the challenge of my physicality changing dramatically two times now in the life of the show and Olivia's body not changing, I was trying to figure out how to hold onto her posture and her emotion, her physical orientation while mine is different every day has been in a real exercise for me.
''It has taught me how to grow my toolbox to lean into other areas of grounding her, other than just kind of the walk - the walk has become more of a waddle. That's been really good for me and an exercise for me as an actor.''
