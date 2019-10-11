Kerry Washington has joined the cast of 'The Prom'.

The 42-year-old actress is expected to star alongside the likes of Meryl Streep, Nicole Kidman, James Corden, Andrew Rannells, and Awkwafina in Ryan Murphy's Netflix movie, according to Deadline.

The motion picture is being adapted from the Broadway musical of the same name by Jack Viertel.

In the movie, Streep's character Dee Dee Allen will join forces with Corden's alter-ego Barry Glickman for a musical which ends up being a flop.

So they join forces with Angie Dickinson (Kidman) and Trent Oliver (Rannells) to champion the cause of a female student who has been banned from bringing her girlfriend to her school prom.

Streep and Kidman's casting for the movie adaptation was revealed in June.

The film was the first to be announced under Murphy's new Netflix deal.

Last February, he teamed up with the streaming platform for a $300 million deal after previously working with 20th Century Fox.

Murphy is also plotting an adaptation of 'The Boys in the Band' for Netflix, which would see the Broadway revival cast - including the likes of Jim Parson, Zachary Quinto, Matt Bomer and Rannells - reprising their roles for the film.

Washington looks set for a busy 2020 as in August it was reported she and Sterling K. Brown had joined the cast of 'Shadow Force', which is expected to be a fresh take on the idea of 2005 action comedy 'Mr. & Mrs. Smith'.

In that movie, Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie played a married couple who were assassins assigned to kill each other.