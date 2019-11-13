Kerry Washington gets text messages meant for Kanye West.

The 42-year-old actress has said that whilst she isn't pals with the 'Heartless' rapper herself, they do share many mutual friends, and their matching initials mean she sometimes receives a message that wasn't intended for her.

Speaking during an appearance on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!', she said: ''We're not friends but we have a lot of friends in common. I think a lot of people have us programmed in their phone as 'KW,' so I'll get a text like once a year where I'm like, 'That's not for me.'

''This year if it happens I'm sure it will be something very pious and Godly.''

The 'American Son' star no doubt gets dozens of strange messages a day, as she recently posted her phone number on her social media accounts and asked her fans to contact her as she misses chatting to them.

In August, Kerry posted on social media: ''Hey you guys. So you know how private I am, but I am going to do something crazy. I am going to give you my phone number, which I know sounds insane, but you know I posted about this last week. I've been missing that TGIT love. We used to come together every Thursday night at the same time and the same place, and I would know where you were, you would know where I was, and we would talk about stuff that really mattered to us and kind of be in a community together.

''I want to bring some of that back because I miss you guys, and social media is amazing but sometimes it's hard to sift through and really connect with the people who matter to you most ... Shout-out to the boogie-down Bronx. I am going to send links like special sneak peeks. You guys are going to be the people that I am closest to in terms of trading information, so text me. Really, really text me. And, yay! (sic)''

And Kerry hopes she can pass on some of her positivity to all those she encounters.

The 'Scandal' star said: ''My deepest desire is to create a world where there's room for all of us, where no matter who you are, you get to wake up in the morning and know that you are worthwhile and deserving. If that's the world I want to live in, I have to do the work to make that true for me.

''I have to do the work of self-love and affirmation, and say, 'I am a woman, I am a person of colour, I am the granddaughter of immigrants, I am also the descendant of slaves, I am a mother, I am an entrepreneur, I am an artist, and I'm joyful.' And maybe in seeing my joy, you can finish your sentence with, 'And I am joyful too.'''