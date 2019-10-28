'American Son' actress Kerry Washington revealed she fears for her children's safety because of ''police violence'', while she insisted victims can't be allowed to simply become a ''statistic''.
Kerry Washington fears for her children because of ''police violence''.
The 42-year-old actress - who has a son and daughter with husband Nnamdi Asomugha - has opened up about her new Netflix movie 'American Son' and she insisted victims can't be allowed to just become ''statistics''.
She told 'Entertainment Tonight': ''I think we're at a moment where police violence is such an extraordinary problem in our culture. And I think there's a danger that these young men and women are becoming statistics.
''We don't know their names, or we don't think about their humanity, we're just thinking about enormous numbers.
''And when I think about it as a mom, I think about how mothers feel, like that fear of having a black child and not knowing if they're going to be OK in the middle of the night.
''And I just feel like tapping into that horror, parental concern and love, is so universal and helps us to protect these young men and women from being statistics and instead being a full, three dimensional, beautiful human beings that they are.''
Meanwhile, Kerry recently opened up on how feeling isolated at school helped her as an actress, without directly inspiring her career choice.
She explained: ''I didn't become an actor because of that, but I did start to understand, oh, there is a level of identity that is about performance.
''I started to look at my life almost anthropologically. Like, when I get on the subway in the morning, there is a particular way that people walk and talk and dress and eat and breathe even.
''Forty-five minutes later, there is a totally different way that people walk and talk and dress and breathe ... I just started understanding all of these cultural indicators and what code switching looked like and felt like.''
