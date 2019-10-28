Hollywood star Kerry Washington has confessed she tapped into her own real-life experiences for her latest role.
Kerry Washington tapped into her own real-life experiences for her latest role.
The 42-year-old actress - who has kids Isabelle, five, and Caleb, three, with her husband Nnamdi Asomugha - has revealed how she can relate to her own character in the new Netflix drama 'American Son', which tells the story of an estranged couple who reunite to find their missing son.
Kerry - who previously played Olivia Pope, a crisis management expert, in the drama series 'Scandal' - told 'Entertainment Tonight': ''After playing Olivia Pope for seven seasons, I was having this alternate reality in my real life of becoming a mom and I didn't get to explore any of the feelings around becoming a mom while I was playing Olivia - because she chose not to be one, which is a choice I totally respect.
''But to be able to kind of explore how vulnerable parenting makes you is a privilege for me at this point in my career.''
Meanwhile, Kerry previously revealed she feels a need to reach out to people and to spread a message of positivity.
She explained: ''My deepest desire is to create a world where there's room for all of us, where no matter who you are, you get to wake up in the morning and know that you are worthwhile and deserving. If that's the world I want to live in, I have to do the work to make that true for me.
''I have to do the work of self-love and affirmation, and say, 'I am a woman, I am a person of colour, I am the granddaughter of immigrants, I am also the descendant of slaves, I am a mother, I am an entrepreneur, I am an artist, and I'm joyful.' And maybe in seeing my joy, you can finish your sentence with, 'And I am joyful too.'''
Listen to their new single 'People Change'.
For the first, and almost certainly last, time Cambridge indie rockers Mallory Knox performed at The Booking Hall in Dover.
'Devour You' is a fantastic follow up to Starcrawler's debut album and represents a move on in terms of sound and, in part, direction.
Salvation Jayne's third birthday bash was a riot of colour and a celebration of a band very much enjoying what they do.
We're feeling the nostalgia this month.
American Thighs was released on this day in 1994.
Gloo is a new supergroup consisting of UK mystic-beat producers Iglooghost and Kai Whiston as well as nu-pop singer/producer BABii.
Listen to her new single Forgive Me now.
It's been six years since the last Cars movie (there were two Planes movies in...
Tarantino takes an unusually comical approach to a provocative topic, and the result is as...
German bounty hunter Dr. King Schultz is on the hunt for a brutal gang of...
Jeff Lang is the morally questionable protagonist in this bizarre comedy. After 10 years of...
German bounty hunter Dr. King Schultz is on the hunt for a brutal gang of...
An excellent ensemble makes the most of a multi-strand female-centred film that drifts very close...
Tyler Perry re-works and Ntozake Shange's 1975 choreopoem/play For Colored Girls Who Have Considered Suicide...
Adoption is a life changing situation for all involved.The woman who feels she must give...
Watch the trailer for Lakeview Terrace. A certain amount of relief is felt when any...
Lakeview Terrace is the seventh film directed by playwright Neil LaBute and it is, by...
Let's admit up front that Chris Rock can be very funny.The guy is vicious onstage,...