Kerry Washington feels that the Time's Up movement helped her partnership with Reese Witherspoon.

The pair play the lead roles in the upcoming web drama 'Little Fires Everywhere' and Kerry believes the campaign for gender equality in Hollywood has led to more females working together on projects.

In an interview with Porter magazine, Kerry said: ''(The movement) has created a myriad of female creative partnerships, though this was never the intention. That was always secondary... Our actions had to be working for the protection, the safety, the equity for women in all industries. When we brought all of those amazing activists with us to the Golden Globes, we knew this wasn't about just us.''

The 'Scandal' star had been ''waiting'' for the chance to work with Reese, who she built a close personal and professional relationship with.

Kerry said: ''We knew each other from the industry and were waiting for a chance to work together. She's just amazing, and a great friend. The sort of girlfriend who, when she asks you how you are, you can tell really cares about the response.

''I have such great respect for her, not only as a friend but as someone who has her own production company. She was so willing to share her mistakes and what she had learned.''

'Little Fires Everywhere' follows the fates of Elena Richardson (Witherspoon) and Mia Warren (Washington) whose lives intertwine.

The miniseries, which will be shown on Hulu, is based on a novel by Celeste Ng and Kerry was interested in the project as soon as she read the story.

She recalled: ''I started reading (the original book) and I couldn't put it down. I inhaled it. I called them as soon as I had finished and said, 'Let's do this!'''

The 43-year-old star was excited to explore the various themes in the show, set in 1990s Ohio, and praised the diverse writing team on the project.

She explained: ''(We) could really dive into the complexity of these issues of class and gender and motherhood... and who loved the 90s as much as we did!

''Having Asian voices in the room, having black voices in the room, having men in the room, having women in the room and people who come from non-traditional writing backgrounds was all so important.''