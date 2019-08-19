Kerry Washington and Sterling K. Brown will lead the cast of 'Shadow Force'.

The 42-year-old actress is set to star in the upcoming Leon Chills-scripted action drama alongside the 43-year-old actor and both are on board to produce the action project.

According to Deadline, the film is a fresh take on the idea of 'Mr. & Mrs. Smith' and although no specific plot details have been released, the pair will presumably play assassins.

Movie studios and streaming services are bidding on the project which Simpson Street's Pilar Savone and Washington will be producing with Indian Meadows Productions' Danielle Reardon and Brown, and Stephen 'Dr' Love for his Made with Love Media company.

Kerry is best known for playing crisis management expert Olivia Pope in the ABC drama series 'Scandal' and has most recently adapted her Broadway play 'American Son' for Netflix.

The streaming television service is planning on adapting Christopher Demos-Brown's critically acclaimed stage production with the original director and cast with a few changes to fit the platform.

Cindy Holland, Netflix's Vice President of Original Content, said in a statement: ''American Son' powerfully explores themes of family, love and identity; we are honoured to work with Kerry Washington, Kenny Leon [director and producer], Christopher Demos-Brown and the entire cast to bring this story from the Broadway stage to our members around the world.''

The moving story follows interracial parents Kerry and Steven Pasquale, 42, who reunite in a Florida police station to search for answers about their missing teenage son and the 'Scandal' star is ''so happy'' she can bring the story to a wider audience.

Sterling made his breakthrough in 2016 after playing Christopher Darden in the first season of the FX anthology series' American Crime Story: The People v. O. J. Simpson' and has also won critical acclaim for his portrayal of Randall Pearson in the NBC drama series 'This Is Us'.