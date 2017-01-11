The 55-year-old made history as the first African American to take on the role of President of the United States when he was elected in 2009, and will be replaced by businessman-turned-politician Donald Trump later this month (Jan17).

On Tuesday, Obama delivered his final formal address in his current position as President, and caused stars to flock to Twitter in their hundreds to recognise the accomplishments he has made during his eight years in office.

Scandal star Kerry referenced the motto of Obama's first presidential campaign back in 2004 when she tweeted, "YES WE CAN #obamafarewell."

Gabrielle was among those left in tears as Obama spoke of what he has achieved during his time in the White House, while also paying tribute to wife Michelle and daughters Sasha and Malia.

"Already crying. Love my president #FarewellAddress @BarackObama," she wrote.

And former Charmed actress Alyssa tweeted: "Thank you for your service @BarackObama and @MichelleObama. #ObamaFarewell."

Sarah Silverman recognised the groundbreaking work Obama has done, writing: "I love u (sic) @POTUS In good times & bad the buck stopped w (with) you. Thank u for being a true leader & for 8 yrs of astounding, immeasurable progress," while Ellen DeGeneres added, "@POTUS @BarackObama I love you more than I have space on Twitter to describe. #ObamaFarewell."

Maria Shriver is no stranger to the world of politics, with her ex-husband Arnold Schwarzenegger swapping acting for politics when he became Governor of California in 2003.

"Never doubt the power of a beautiful speech. Elegant, calm, smart & positive. #ObamaFarewell," she tweeted of Obama's farewell address. "My takeaway from this speech is that we must fight fear. We all have a role. We must embrace the role of citizenship. Politics can be better."

Maria wasn't the only famous face to address the impending inauguration of Trump, with many contemplating on what will happen to America once the perma-tanned mogul takes the reins.

Referring to Trump's labelling of Meryl Streep as "overrated" after she slammed him in her Golden Globes acceptance speech, Pitch Perfect star Elizabeth wrote: "This classy eloquent #ObamaFarewell on the heels of today's latest #PEOTUS cr*p is invigorating my patriotic soul. #vigilantbutnotafraid."

Director Michael Moore tweeted: "Barack Obama simply says "My fellow Americans..." and the crowd cheers, because those words will mean something very different in 9 days..."

And comedian Patton Oswalt added: "This #ObamaFarewell is beautiful. The love. Could Trump soak up all this warmth?"