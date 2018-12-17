Kerry Katona bought her daughter a packet of condoms for her 16th birthday.

The former Atomic Kitten singer often clashes with her oldest child Molly, who is now 17, and loves to do things that infuriate the prudish teenager, who lives in Ireland with her grandparents, and she couldn't resist giving her the safe sex gift when she turned 16 as a joke.

Speaking in New! magazine column, she said: ''Molly is the biggest prude. I'm not allowed to talk about boys or periods or anything like that. For her 16th birthday, I bought her a pack of condoms as a joke - she went mad, haha!

''We clash like anything, us two. She's the only one who pushes my buttons, but equally, when she's back at home, she won't leave my side. No matter how old she is, she'll always be my baby.''

While the 38-year-old star - who has been single after splitting from personal trainer Ryan Mahoney - thinks her own past experiences have put her teenage daughters off dating, she thinks she and Molly share similar taste in men.

She said: ''They're not interested [in boyfriends] whatsoever. I think I've put them off. Mind you, me and Molly have the same taste in men. There's a guy on 'Grey's Anatomy' who we both like.''

Kerry has daughters Molly and Lilly-Sue, 15, with her ex-husband Brian McFadden, Heidi, 11, and Max, 10, with second spouse Mark Croft and four-year-old Dylan-Jorge with third husband George Kay.

Though her teenage girls aren't really interested in dating at the moment, Kerry wants to find a new guy even though she ended her romance with Ryan because things were moving too quickly.

She said: ''He's a great guy, in fact he's one of the loveliest men I've met and we're still friends ... [But] it's done. Things got serious a bit too quickly and I'm not ready for that. I meet somebody, fall in love, get pregnant, get married and divorced within six months. And with Ryan it was too much too soon. I don't need a man. I'm quite happy to go on dates though.''