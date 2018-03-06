Kerry Katona feels ''emotionally scarred'' by her marriage to George Kay.

The former Atomic Kitten singer split from her husband of three years a few months ago and though she ''struggled'' at first, she now feels the personal trainer held her back and caused her financial problems.

Kerry - who has Molly, 16, Lily-Sue, 14, Heidi, 10, and Maxwell, nine, from previous marriages and three-year-old Dylan-Jorge with George -said: ''I really struggled at first because he was with me 24/7 and it was like a death.

''But it's just me and the kids at home now and a much happier house. He held me back, put me down and the financial strain of having him here was huge...

''I had some amazing times but the bad outweighed the good. I feel emotionally scarred, but the children and I are the happiest we've been in a long time.

''I wouldn't take George back in a million years. Lilly would walk out if I did, and I'm not even attracted to him any more.''

The 37-year-old singer is feeling ''sick and stressed'' about divorcing George because she is anticipating a messy battle as he's claimed she cheated on him, an accusation she insists isn't true, and is out to seek her fortune, even though the twice-bankrupt star insists she has no money.

She told the new issue of Britain's OK! magazine: ''[George moved out] last June. He is trying to get me for adultery and is saying I was texting a man while I was in bed with him. It's not true.

''I've got to face him in court, I've had a financial summons from him.

''I wanted to do a quickie divorce because I have nothing - I don't own my house or car, they're in my manager's name. He's taking me to court for half of nothing.

''[I feel] sick and stressed, it's really getting me down.''

While Kerry - who was previously married to Brian McFadden and Mark Croft - would like to find love again, she doesn't want to tie the knot or have more children.

She admitted: ''I'm done with marriage and I don't want any more babies. I've been pregnant all my life!

''I want to meet someone who has kids already, who is ready to enjoy life with me now.''