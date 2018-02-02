Kerry Katona would rather date a lesbian than a man after a string of bad romances.

The Atomic Kitten singer is ''really in control'' of her own life, and while she has ''no regrets'' over her previous relationships, she would be more likely to turn to women rather than another boyfriend.

Before admitting she isn't gay herself, she told the 'Loose Women' panel: ''100% definitely a woman, I'd definiely become a lesbian rather than a man.''

She joked: ''That doesn't mean if there's any millionaires out there watching and you want to look after me and my kids, I don't mind!''

Kerry - who is currently going through a divorce from former flame George Kay - admitted she doesn't feel she's enjoyed a ''good, romantic relationship'' after living her life in the spotlight, but still believes in the idea of marriage and a happy ending.

However, the star - who stepped out in a bikini to flaunt her incredible new figure - isn't focusing on the past.

She added that she is in the best place she's been ''in a long time'', and appears to be loving single life.

She explained: ''I've got to say this is the best head space I have been in in a long, long, long time.

''Being single is definitely the way forward. I'm definitely in a relationship with myself and learning to love me. I've never done that before.''

Kerry and George have three-year-old daughter Dylan-Jorge together, while Kerry also has Molly, 16, Lily-Sue, 14, Heidi, 10, and Maxwell, nine, from her first two marriages.