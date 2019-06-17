Kerry Katona says she will ''definitely be purchasing'' some of Mel B's luxury sex toys.

The former Atomic Kitten singer is ''fully expecting'' the Spice Girl's new line of adult toys to be ''amazing'' and insisted she'll be one of Mel's first customers - although she won't have much time to use her new product with her kids Molly, 17, Lilly-Sue, 16, Heidi, 12, Max, 11, and four-year-old Dylan-Jorge ''always on her case''.

Writing for her Keeping Up With Kerry column for new! magazine, she said: ''I laughed when I read Mel B is releasing a range of luxury sex toys, only because I know how naughty she can be.

''I'm fully expecting them to be amazing and I will definitely be purchasing! Not that I have time to use them with five kids always on my case.''

The 38-year-old reality star went on to explain that she's a huge fan of Mel, 44, and was ''gutted'' she couldn't make it to watch her and the rest of the Spice Girls perform on their reunion tour at Wembley Stadium in London last week.

She said: ''I actually got invited to see the Spice Girls at Wembley last week, but I couldn't go because I was in Greece. I bet it was a fantastic night. I was gutted I couldn't be there. ''

'Wannabe' hitmaker Mel's new range is targeted at British women as she doesn't think the pleasure products currently available in the UK are as good as those sold in the US, where she now lives.

A source previously revealed: ''Melanie has had lots of chats with British ladies who have been bemoaning the range of sex toys. One asked hereabout a vibrator that looks like a lipstick but you can't get it in the UK and they don't ship them over here - it's very frustrating!

''Mel's researched what's available. She's had talks about designs and a range - there will be a splash of leopard print. Her aim is to have an upmarket range. Gwyneth Paltrow does sex toys but Mel's will be designed for the British market.''