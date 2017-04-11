Kerry Katona will be ''heartbroken'' when her oldest daughter leaves home.

The Atomic Kitten singer's eldest child, 15-year-old Molly, is planning to move to Ireland in September - where she will live with her grandparents, her dad Brian McFadden's parents - in order to pursue further education as part of her bid to become a doctor, and though Kerry thinks she's making the right choice, she isn't looking forward to saying goodbye to her.

She told OK! magazine: ''Molly wants to be a surgeon. She wants to get really good grades in her GCSEs so she's going to Ireland to do a transition year.

''This will give her an extra year of biology and sciences. Molly wants extra knowledge. I'm so proud of her...

''We sat down and talked about it. I told her that if she didn't do it, she could live to regret it. I don't want her to have a life full of regrets...

''I'll be absolutely heartbroken [when she goes]. I have had a few down days about it already.

''But I don't want to be the one holding my daughter back from furthering her education. She is my firstborn. Knowing Molly, she'll be back every weekend.''

But the 36-year-old star isn't convinced Molly will stay in Ireland for the whole year.

She added: ''If she doesn't like it, she can always come back home...

''I do think, a few months down the line, she might want to come home because I know my Molly. She will be massively homesick.

''But I've told her that I think it's the right thing to do. Her mind is like a sponge and just soaks everything up.''

One person who isn't sad Molly is leaving is her 14-year-old sister Lilly.

Asked if Lilly will miss her older sister, Kerry - who also has Heidi, 10, and Max, nine, from her marriage to Mark Croft, and three-year-old Dylan-Jorge, aka DJ, with spouse George Kay - said: ''Not in the slightest, they are two different characters.

''She thinks it's hilarious that she'll be in college before Molly. She leaves school next year.

''She's said she wants to be an architect. At one point she wanted to study law. But I don't think she could have defended anybody if she knew they were guilty. That put her off. I think she should go into politics.''