Kerry Katona wants to record a single with her friend Katie Price

The former Atomic Kitten singer was thrilled for Katie, 41, when her pal told her that she was recording a song with former 'X Factor' winner Sam Bailey and ''for a brief second'' she thought about joining them on the track.

Even though she decided against turning it from a duet to a triple-threat effort, Kerry thinks that she and Katie could get a number one hit if they teamed up.

Writing in her column for the latest issue of New! magazine, she said: ''I'm loving the fact my mate Katie Price has teamed up with another good friend of mine, Sam Bailey, to record a single. For a brief second I thought about joining the fun, maybe recreating the glory days of being in a girl band, but let's face it, I'm not worthy of humming in front of Sam!

''And can you imagine the criticism we'd get if me and Katie did a single together? Dear God. Mind you, it'd have number one written all over it, wouldn't it?''

Katie recently made her first move to relaunch her music career when she brought out the house single 'Hurricane'.

Earlier this month, the former glamour model shared video clips on her Instagram account of herself and Sam, 42, recording music together alongside producer Rick Live.

Another clip showed Katie in the recording booth, and she captioned the clip: ''Coming soon! So excited.''

Katie has released several tracks in the past - including a cover of 'A Whole New World' from Disney movie 'Aladdin', which she recorded with her first husband Peter Andre - and she entered the race to represent the UK at the 'Eurovision Song Contest' in 2005, finishing as runner-up with her track 'Not Just Anybody'.

The former 'I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!' contestant announced earlier this year that she was planning to release an album and even claimed during an appearance on 'Loose Women' that Ed Sheeran had penned a song for her.

However, a representative for Ed, 28, told BANG Showbiz that it was ''not true''.