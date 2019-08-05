Kerry Katona has to ''move on'' from her ex-husband George Kay's death ''for the sake'' of her family.

In the wake of his passing, the 38-year-old star - who was married to George from 2014 until 2017 - claimed her former flame's death was ''almost a relief'' but she insists there are feelings of both ''anger and sadness'', however, she has to be strong for her five kids.

Writing in her column for New! magazine, she said: ''Anyone who's lost a husband - estranged or otherwise - will know it's a hugely painful time and the feelings of anger and sadness and confusion aren't lessened just because I hadn't seen him in a while.

''I wanted my truth to be told and I hope people read my interviews in their full context and saw the pain I was going through. But life goes on and now it's time for me to get stronger and move on for the sake of my children and myself.''

The former Atomic Kitten singer married George in 2014 but they split in October 2015, after 11 months together, and while the duo gave it another go they split for good in 2017.

Kerry - who has five-year-old daughter Dylan-George from their time together and kids Molly, 17, Lilly-Sue, 16, Heidi, 12, and Maxwell, 11, from other relationships - has turned to yoga and cleaning to help with her grief.

She said: ''As I sit down to write this column, I haven't cried in three whole days, which, with everything going on, is a huge deal for me.

''I've been trying to get back into my yoga as it helps with my mental health, but to be honest most of my exercise at the moment comes from cleaning the house.''

Kerry recently insisted her children were all ''petrified'' of George - who passed away at the age of 39 from a drug overdose - and confessed she could never relax until George was either behind bars or dead.

Reflecting on George's death - which stemmed from a drug overdose - Kerry said: ''You have to remember the hell he put us through. To be honest, it's almost a relief he died when he did, when DJ is at this age. If he hadn't have died, it would've been me. My mum says she was just waiting for the call from the police to say he'd killed me.''