Kerry Katona wants to become a life coach for Danniella Westbrook.

The 37-year-old singer has reached out to Danniella - who has struggled with a cocaine addiction - to offer her help and support.

Appearing on ITV's 'Loose Women', Kerry - who has previously battled drug and alcohol addictions, while she's also been diagnosed with bipolar disorder - said: ''I was with her a few weekends ago and I don't know if she is using [drugs] but I do know a lot of people are judging her because of her past.

''It doesn't make her a bad person, she had an addiction and she needs to realise she needs help.''

The former Atomic Kitten star then turned her gaze towards the camera and said: ''Danniella, you know I'm your friend, we spoke the other day, you're not alone, there is nothing to be embarrassed or ashamed about, don't suffer in silence.''

Kerry claims to be happier than she can ever remember, even though she faces a daily struggle with her bipolar disorder, which can cause dramatic mood swings.

The thrice-married star - who has kids Molly, 16, Lilly, 15, Heidi, 11, Maxwell, 10, and four-year-old Dylan-Jorge, from past relationships - said: ''I can't sit here and say I have it under control [but] at this very moment in time I feel confident and sexier than ever.

''My mindset is on top form and I've fallen in love with me.''

Kerry attributed her previously turbulent love life to her inability to appreciate herself.

But the British star has insisted that's no longer the case, which is why she's experiencing a period of relative peace in her personal life.

Kerry explained: ''I think because it has taken me so long [to fall in love with myself] I've looked at my life and I think when I was a child I didn't want to be rich and famous, I wanted to be a mum and wife.

''I met Brian [McFadden], and that failed, and I married the second one [Mark Croft] to try and fix something that was broken, to get married and produce kids. It's taken me this long to realise, I don't need a man.''