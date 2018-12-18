Kerry Katona wants another baby - because it has always been her dream to be a mother-of-six.

The former Atomic Kitten singer - who has Molly, 17, and Lilly-Sue, 15, with ex-husband Brian McFadden, Heidi, 11, and Max, 10, with second spouse Mark Croft and four-year-old Dylan-Jorge with third husband George Kay - is currently single after splitting from boyfriend Ryan Mahoney but she hasn't given up on love and wants to settle down again eventually and add to her brood once more.

She said: ''I haven't given up on romance or marriage, I'm still a firm believer in it - I just don't want it right now.

''I'll definitely have another baby too. I always wanted six. My dream was always to be a wife and mum and it still is.''

When it comes to finding a new boyfriend, the 38-year-old star doesn't want a ''leech''.

She said: ''Humour's a massive thing for me, but also someone with drive, ambition, their own money and a job. I don't want a leech, basically. The last one still thinks he's famous because he married me.''

In February, Kerry will be seen on 'Celebs Go Dating' and she's excited to be taking a new approach to her love life.

She told New! magazine: ''I haven't actually done the whole dating thing. I've jumped into relationships but I haven't shopped around, which I'd love to experience. Because I had such a toxic relationship with George, I've got this wall up around me that I'm hoping they will help me break down.''

However, the 'Whole Again' singer doesn't think her friend Katie Price - who also has five children from three relationships - should be considering the show, as has been rumoured.

She said: ''I think Katie needs to have a break from dating, to be brutally honest.

''She's the one person who needs some time on her own to learn how to love herself.''