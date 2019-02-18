Kerry Katona has finally learned to ''love herself''.

The former Atomic Kitten singer - who has Molly, 17, and Lilly-Sue, 15, with first husband Brian McFadden, Heidi, 11, and Maxwell, 10, with second spouse Mark Croft and Dylan-Jorge, four, with third husband George Kay - had to ''work'' on ''herself'' before worrying about finding love again, and will be keeping things simple during her upcoming stint on TV show 'Celebs Go Dating'.

Speaking on TV show 'Loose Women' on Monday (18.02.19), she said: ''I wouldn't have [snogged anyone] anyway. I've got three girls in high school. They've had more stepdads than hot dinners my lot!

''It's taken me to get to the age I am now to actually love myself and I think that's a critical point when you are single and you've had the past that I've had.

''I've had so many issues, mental health problems, addictions that I had to work on myself.''

Kerry recently claimed Brian was her ''favourite'' ex-husband and she clarified her comments on the show, insisting it wasn't difficult to put him in the top spot.

She quipped: ''Well let's be honest, have you seen the other two?

''It's not really a hard choice....

''I know he was on here the other week saying that the marriage was just a party, a very expensive one, but for me, looking at all three husbands Brian was my first love.''

The 38-year-old star previously admitted she was ''crushed'' when her union with the Westlife singer ended and her biggest mistake was to wed her ''drug dealer''.

She said: ''My downfall was my second marriage - I'm not saying it was Mark's fault, I have to take responsibility.

''But when me and Brian broke up, it crushed me. I got into drugs, married my drug dealer and that's how I coped.

''But I'm the strongest now I've ever been and the most confident.''