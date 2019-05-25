Kerry Katona wants to train as a yoga instructor.

The former Atomic Kitten singer wakes early every day to make sure she can find some time to exercise and thinks she'd be ''dead good'' at passing on her knowledge to other people.

Writing in her New! magazine column, she said: ''I get up at 5.30am every day to do my yoga and last week my dog Baby joined the fun.

''I'm trying to get in shame for summer and get into a routine now I'm no longer on the road with the Easter panto, so I've stepped it up a gear.

''I reckon I should train as a yoga instructor, you know. I'm dead good at it. I hear Katie Price is saying she's training to be a paramedic and Luisa Zissman wants to be a jockey!

''I guess if there's one job I could do outside of the entertainment industry, it'd be a yogi. Or a counsellor, of course.''

But Kerry - who has children Molly, 17, Lilly-Sue, 16, Heidi, 12, Max, 11, and four-year-old Dylan-Jorge from previous relationships - may not have time for that in the near future as she's also making headway with her acting ambitions.

She revealed: ''I'm so excited to announce I've signed up with an acting agent. I've done a great show real and we're looking at putting me forward for auditions.

''I'm over the moon with Lauren, from Warwick Management, who has taken me on and I honestly think this could be the start of something brilliant.

''Ideally, I'd love to get cast in a juicy drama, something along the lines of 'Our Girl'. When I was filming my showreel, I had the crew in tears with my performance.

''I'm passionate about acting and I love playing dress up. I just need a chance to show people what I'm capable of.''