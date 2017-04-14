Kerry Katona has revealed that she is considering becoming a life coach.
Kerry Katona wants to be a life coach.
The Atomic Kitten singer - who has children Molly, 15, Lilly, 14, Heidi, 10, and Max, nine, from past relationships, and three-year-old Dylan-Jorge, aka DJ, with her husband George Kay -thinks overcoming her own troubled past makes her a great person to help others deal with their ''traumas''.
Kerry - who battled bipolar disorder, a turbulent childhood that saw her spending long periods in care, and being declared bankrupt - said: ''I started reading a lot of books by life coach Tony Robbins. All about your goals and aims and what you want to change in your life.
''So, I got in touch with Emma (Cross, life coach). Now I would maybe like to help her turn other people's lives around.
''It's good to talk to somebody who I can ask questions and get feedback from. She's helped me and maybe I want to go down that route myself at some point.''
Asked what the future holds, she added to OK! magazine: ''I want to keep on with the exercise and being positive. I'd like to pursue the life coaching. With everything I've been through, I can help people get through their own personal traumas.''
The 36-year-old star has recently found taking the time to work out regularly has been beneficial for her mental health.
She said:'' I'm still on my bipolar medication and I take sleeping tablets as and when I need them.
''Because of my bipolar, my mind is so active and goes at 100 miles an hour. So, when I go to lie down I can't switch off. But the exercise has been helping.''
