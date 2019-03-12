Kerry Katona thinks she and her children should have their own reality show because they are all very funny.
Kerry Katona wishes she had her own reality show.
The 38-year-old singer believes a fly-on-the-wall programme in her home would keep the nation entertained because she and her children, Molly, 17, Lilly-Sue, 16, Heidi, 11, Max, 10, and four-year-old Dylan-Jorge are very funny.
She wrote in her column for new! magazine: ''It's a shame we haven't got our own reality show as the nation would be so entertained by us.
''The banter between me and the girls is brilliant, not to mention the arguments.
''Lilly's being a typical teen at the minute - her attitude stinks. She can't even take five minutes to empty the dishwasher.
''It's not all fun and games - it's hard work being a single mum.''
Kerry's oldest daughter made an appearance on 'Celebs Go Dating' - which is helping the former Atomic Kitten star look for love again - and the star revealed she was such a hit, the teenager could even land her own show.
She said: ''Everyone loved my Molly's cameo on 'Celebs Go Dating' last week and now I can reveal she's had some TV offers!
''Nothing is confirmed yet...
''She's a natural on camera and super funny... a bit like her mother. In fact, all the kids are.''
This isn't the first time Kerry has revealed her TV ambitions because she recently admitted she's hoping Kym Marsh's departure from 'Coronation Street' after 13 years could pave the way for her to land a role on the soap.
She said: ''I was sad to see Kym Marsh is leaving 'Coronation Street' but if that frees up a space in the cast, then ITV, you know who to call!
''I reckon I'd be brilliant behind the bar at the Rovers. Can't you just see me as the new Bet Lynch?
''I love acting and without a doubt 'Corrie' is my favourite soap. I'm always up for an audition.''
