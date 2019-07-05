Kerry Katona wants her daughters to form a girl group.

The Atomic Kitten singer - who has five children, Molly, 17, and Lilly-Sue, 16, with first husband Brian McFadden, Heidi, 12, and Max, 11, with second husband Mark Croft, and five-year-old Dylan-Jorge with estranged third spouse George Kay - thinks all of her four girls have musical talent so she'd like to see them form a Jackson 5 style family band.

Kerry joked if they become successful then she can retire and live off the earnings of her offspring.

Speaking in her New! magazine column, she said: ''I put up a video of my Heidi singing 'Shallow' last week and I got such amazing feedback. Heidi is going to be a superstar - she is made for the stage.

''She has to be famous so I can quit my job and she can support me.

''All my girls are really good singers. Molly's been on stage, Lilly's got a great voice and so has DJ. Bless Max, he's got at talking - he can be their manager!

''I'd love them to form a band but the last time I put up a video of Lilly singing, she ordered me to take it down, so I don't think she'd be up for it. I was in so much trouble.''

Kerry's comments come just a few weeks after she said she wanted Lilly to play her in a biopic of her life.

She said: ''If I were to play anyone in a biopic it would be Julie Walters, but if I had to have someone play me, it would be my Lilly.

''She's a carbon copy of me. It's a shame she can't do a northern accent though.''

Kerry enjoyed chart success as a member of Atomic Kitten until she left the group in 2001 to have her first baby.

The former 'I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!' winner re-joined 'See Ya' hitmakers Natasha Hamilton and Liz Mcclarnon in 2012 before leaving the group again in 2017.