Kerry Katona wants Atomic Kitten to get back together.

The 37-year-old singer has admitted she's been begging her band mates Natasha Hamilton and Liz Mcclarnon to reunite for the band's 20th anniversary this year, but she's devastated because they've been ignoring her text messages.

Speaking to OK! magazine, she said: ''I've texted Natasha [Hamilton] loads but she hasn't got back to me yet. She put an end to it, she didn't want to do it anymore.''

However, it's thought the girls are upset with Kerry because she claimed last year that she had been ''kicked out'' of the band - and they're adamant that's not true at all.

A source said recently: ''Both Liz and Natasha have been left shocked and hurt by Kerry. The girls have had her back through thick and thin, covered for her when she'd pulled out of gigs and looked out for her through tough times. They had no idea about Kerry leaving the band until she posted it on her social yesterday. They feel used by her. It's easier for Kerry to blame them so she can come out looking like a victim.''

The split came following a personal appearance by Kerry in Manchester last year, when one person suggested she ''lose the ginger'', ie Natasha, Kerry answered: ''I'm not being funny, Atomic Kitten - I always saw her as toxic ****!''

Just hours later, she wrote on Instagram: ''Gutted that I am no longer apart of Atomic Kitten!! Wish the girls all the love and happiness in the world!! Was very proud to be the founder member of AK! Had some amazing times with the kittens! And gutted not to be apart of that no more! I guess I'll keep to knock knock jokes from now on (sic).''

However, Natasha has since denied the claims she wanted Kerry out, tweeting: ''I haven't spoken to @KerryKatona7 over calling me C**t. I wasn't there so I let it go. So don't know where all these stories r coming ... So don't know where all these stories about us falling about it have come from.

''Liz and I have had Kerry's back since the day she came back to the band and have been there for her through thick and thin. We always will

''As for kicking her out the band?Complete rubbish. Both Liz and I can't do any more gigs until mid next year because we are in theatre shows (sic).''

Atomic Kitten - famous for their hit single 'Whole Again' - were formed in Liverpool in 1998 and Kerry was originally replaced in 2001 by Jenny Frost after falling pregnant with her first child. They reformed in 2013 as part of ITV show 'The Big Reunion'.