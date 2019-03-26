Kerry Katona wants her daughters to marry Victoria Beckham's sons.

The former Atomic Kitten star insists Molly, 17, and 16-year-old Lilly Sue - who she has with first husband Brian McFadden - have never had boyfriends but she'd be more than happy if they met Brooklyn, 20, Romeo, 16, or 14-year-old Cruz.

She said: ''My girls are 16 and 17 and they haven't had a boyfriend yet. That said, if one of the Beckham boys asked them out, I'd be thrilled. In fact, I'm make them get married and scrap the pre-nup. I'd love to be in-laws with Posh.''

The 38-year-old star also recalled how kind Victoria - who also has seven-year-old daughter Harper with her husband David Beckham - was to her when her marriage to Brian ended, even though the former Spice Girls star was going through her own struggles at the time because David's personal assistant Rebecca Loos had claimed to have had a four-month affair with the soccer superstar.

Kerry - who has three other children from her second and third marriages - said: ''When Brian and I split, [Victoria] called to wish me luck. The Rebecca Loos scandal had just happened yet she got my number and made that gesture. It was a sweet thing to do. I'm not sure she'd remember it now, but I still have a lot of respect for her.''