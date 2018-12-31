Kerry Katona wants to try and quit smoking again in 2019.

The former Atomic Kitten singer - who has Molly, 17, and Lilly-Sue, 15, with ex-husband Brian McFadden, Heidi, 11, and Max, 10, with second spouse Mark Croft and four-year-old Dylan-Jorge with third husband George Kay - ditched her deadly habit earlier this year, but annoyed her children by picking up her cigarettes again while on holiday with then-boyfriend Ryan Mahoney so she's determined to do her best to quit for good in the coming months.

Asked her New Year's resolutions, she told new! magazine: ''To continue in my quest to give up smoking.

''I stopped in May, but when I went to Thailand with Ryan back in October, I bumped into my friend who smokes like a trooper and I picked one up and started again.

''The kids were annoyed, but it's my only vice these days. I'll keep trying.''

The 38-year-old star has always been open about her struggles with bipolar disorder and though she feels ''good'' now, she thinks it's important to be honest when she's having a bad day.

She said: ''Back in the day, when I was with Mark, it would consume me. But I'm good now.

''I have it for life and, yes, I do have my down days but I have to get up in the morning as my kids don't have anyone else to rely on.

''I like to show the reality on social media because I'm an ambassador for mental health and social media is so fake most of the time. It's good for people to see that I struggle sometimes too.''

And Kerry doesn't mind her kids seeing her struggles because she thinks it's just as important.

She said: ''I'm completely open with my kids about my mental health, the drink, drugs, and everything I've been through.

''I want them to know what to do and what not to do.''