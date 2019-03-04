Kerry Katona claims Vogue Williams ''wouldn't give her the time of day'' when she was married to Brian McFadden.

The Atomic Kitten singer has accused her ex's former spouse Vogue of never taking time to talk to her but says she is on great terms with Brian's new girlfriend Danielle Parkinson.

Speaking to the Daily Star's TV Life magazine, she said: ''I wouldn't say I'm really close to Brian but it has taken us a hell of a long time to get to where we've got to. I think what has helped me massively is his current girlfriend Danielle Parkinson. She's lovely, whereas his exes wouldn't give me the time of day, even though I'm the mother of his children. When you're in a relationship with somebody, you have got to respect their wishes which obviously Brian has respected exes Vogue and Delta's wishes, whereas now his girlfriend is so understanding and totally gets it.''

Meanwhile, Kerry - who has Molly, 17, and Lilly-Sue, 16, with Brian - previously quipped that Brian is her favourite ex-husband and she will always have fond memories of their time together.

She previously said: '''He can be a right d***head, that ex-husband of mine. Brian went on 'Loose Women' and said that marriage was 'disposable' and 'just a party.' I get it - he has a girlfriend and has to be respectful, but it was a weird thing to say considering he was married to me. He's always going to be in my life and I wish him well, but my side of the story is very different. In my opinion, it was my favourite marriage and I'm not going to let him take that away from me.''