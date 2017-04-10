Kerry Katona is trying for another baby.

The Atomic Kitten singer already has kids Molly, 15, Lilly, 14, Heidi, 10, and Max, nine, from past relationships, and three-year-old Dylan-Jorge, aka DJ, with her husband George Kay, and now the couple's marriage is back on track they are keen to have another child.

In an interview with the new issue of OK! magazine, Kerry said:'' George is desperate for another child. I'll have one more and that's your lot. We are [trying for another]. We haven't been careful, put it that way. I'll be more than happy to find I'm pregnant. Although I'm loving how my body is right now and I have worked so desperately hard to get this body.''

And if she does get pregnant, Kerry thinks some of her kids would be thrilled.

She said: ''Max and Heidi are always asking us when we're going to have another baby. I don't know what DJ will think as she won't be the baby any more. But they'll be excited. We're a big family so I don't think they will mind.''

While Kerry, 36, and George reunited last summer after a seven-month break, the couple have no plans to renew their wedding vows as they don't feel the need.

Kerry said: ''The way we see it is although we split up, we never got divorced. When we get to 10 years of marriage, we might consider renewing our vows. Our wedding rings might get knocked and scratched but it's about keeping them on. I don't think we need to renew anything.''

And the 'Whole Again' singer insists things are better than ever between her and George.

She said: ''Everything is good between us ... We've changed our attitudes. If there's a problem, we'll sit down and talk about it. We've gone over what went wrong before and we realise that we have got to be a team and a family. That's ally you can be and stick together.''