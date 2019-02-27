Kerry Katona has threatened to ''rip'' the ''heads off'' the bullies who gave her 10-year-old son Max a black eye.

The former Atomic Kitten singer took to Instagram on Wednesday morning (27.02.19) to show the violent attack on her son - whom she shares with ex-husband Mark Croft - that left him with a bruised left eye following a vicious bust-up with older pupils from a different school to her son.

Sharing a series of photos displaying Max's injury, Kerry wrote: ''Had to come home from work early yesterday as some little s**ts in high school did this to my Max!!! He's only 10!!!!!!!!! Do say what you want about me but when it comes to my kids! I will rip heads off!!!!!!! (sic)''

Kerry - who also has Molly, 17, and Lilly-Sue, 15, with her first husband Brian McFadden, Heidi, 11, with second spouse Mark and Dylan-Jorge, four, with third husband George Kay - is currently taking part in 'Celebs Go dating' and she has previously admitted that she has finally learned to ''love herself''.

Kerry had to ''work'' on ''herself'' before worrying about finding love again, and the star has vowed to keep things simple during her upcoming stint on the Channel Four dating show.

She said: ''I wouldn't have [snogged anyone] anyway. I've got three girls in high school. They've had more stepdads than hot dinners my lot!

''It's taken me to get to the age I am now to actually love myself and I think that's a critical point when you are single and you've had the past that I've had. I've had so many issues, mental health problems, addictions that I had to work on myself.''