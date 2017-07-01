Kerry Katona has split from her husband.

The Atomic Kitten singer and George Kay have reportedly called time on their three-year marriage following a string of rows, and the former rugby player is said to have already moved out of their home in Crowborough, East Sussex, and will be returning over the weekend to collect the remainder of his belongings.

Insiders claims George, 37, grew frustrated with being ''stuck at home'' looking after the children, their three-year-old daughter Dylan-Jorge aka DJ, and Kerry's kids from her previous marriages, Molly, 16, Lilly-Sue, 14, Heidi, 10, and nine-year-old Max.

A source told The Sun newspaper: ''Tensions reached breaking point about a month ago and it all came to head when George told Kerry that he was tired of acting as a nanny to her kids.

''He is sick of being stuck at home, while Kerry was able to swan about and do what she pleased.''

However, another source claimed Kerry, 36, had ended the relationship and she was only out so much because she was the earner in the family.

The source told MailOnline: ''She had to go out to earn because she's the breadwinner. She ended the relationship, not him.''

A spokesperson for the 'Whole Again' singer - who was previously married to Brian McFadden and Mark Croft - confirmed the break-up.

They said: ''They have split. Going forward her focus is going to be on her children.''

News of the break up comes after Kerry scrapped a planned appearance on 'Big Brother' due to ''domestic issues''.

The former couple married in 2014 but split just 13 months later and George was accused of assaulting his wife. However, he was later acquitted due to a lack of evidence, and the pair reconciled.

And most recently, the pair had been talking about having another baby together.

Kerry said earlier this year: ''George is desperate for another child. I'll have one more and that's your lot. We are [trying for another]. We haven't been careful, put it that way. I'll be more than happy to find I'm pregnant. Although I'm loving how my body is right now and I have worked so desperately hard to get this body.''