Kerry Katona was left in tears after speaking to her biological brother for the first time.

The 38-year-old TV personality confessed to her 325,000 Instagram followers that she became ''emotional'' after seeing and speaking to her half-brother - who she found after hiring a private detective to track down her father in 2008 - over FaceTime and she can't wait to meet him in person.

On her Instagram account, she wrote: ''Omg just spoke to my Biological brother for the first time on facetime! Emotional isn't the word! Can't wait to meet face to face. happy tears xxxxx (sic)''

The former Atomic Kitten star has previously explained her complex family tree and revealed that the reason she was so keen to meet her brother as she was never able to meet her father.

She said: ''When I was born, Mum was seeing another guy, who I used to call dad. His dad was my 'granddad'.

''Then my mum left him for his dad. So the man I called dad became my brother and the man I called granddad, who was 30 years older than my mum, became my dad. They got married - the most stable period of my childhood. Then my mum left him for a woman.

''I hired a private investigator to find my birth dad four years ago. He got me a picture and video of him, and I was happy to leave it at that.

''I didn't want to knock on his door and say to his wife, 'Hey, your husband had an affair. And guess what? His daughter's Kerry Katona.'

''That's a kick in the teeth innit? But he died a few weeks after I got that photo, and now he's gone I regret not meeting him. Especially when I found I had half-brothers and sisters and his widow said, 'If you'd knocked on our door 10 years ago, we'd have welcomed you with open arms.' That's a void that will never be filled.''