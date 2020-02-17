Kerry Katona broke down in tears as she reflected on the advice she gave the late Caroline Flack and how she didn't do ''enough'' to prevent her taking her own life.

The Atomic Kitten singer was left devastated on Saturday (15.02.20) when she found out the former 'Love Island' host had been found dead at her flat in London and she felt like she should've done more to ''help'' when she reached out to her last year after she was charged with assaulting her boyfriend Lewis Burton.

Speaking to Sky News, Kerry said: ''This is what really upsets me because I know how it feels, to feel that low. And when someone reaches out to you like that and I felt like I've not helped her enough.

''Because of idiotic people on social media trying to get a headline, trying to get more followers I don't think they understand the impact it has on somebody's mental health. It's so so wrong on so many levels.''

The day after her death, Kerry uploaded the private messages she exchanged with Caroline in December after the former 'The Xtra Factor' host asked her how she dealt with cruel remarks from the campaign organisation Fathers 4 Justice.

Kerry, 39, explained: ''Regarding our messages to one another, I don't know if I did the right thing in putting those up on social media but I do feel like her death cannot be in vain and I had to show people what it's really like for people like myself and Caroline in this industry when you make a mistake and you're not even allowed to try and fix that mistake in privacy.

''I know how it feels when you lose all your contracts and everyone turns against you. Me, myself, I'm a mother to five amazing children and Caroline is a human being who is allowed to make mistakes.

''We are allowed to make mistakes, we learn from our mistakes but the fact that she wasn't even allowed to learn from his whole situation angers me so much.''

Caroline, 40, was targeted by trolls after her boyfriend Lewis accused the presenter of hitting him with a lamp at her former Islington home.

However, he subsequently backtracked on his original claim after Caroline was charged with assault just before Christmas.

Despite retracting his statement and stating he didn't want to case to go ahead, the Crown Prosecution Service decided to push ahead with the trial and Caroline was due to stand before the judge in just three weeks' time.