Kerry Katona claims her second marriage was her ''downfall''.

The former Atomic Kitten singer - who has Molly, 17, and Lilly-Sue, 15, with first husband Brian McFadden, Heidi, 11, and Maxwell, 10, with second spouse Mark Croft and Dylan-Jorge, four, with third husband George Kay - admitted she was ''crushed'' when her union with the Westlife singer ended and her biggest mistake was to wed her ''drug dealer''.

She told Heat magazine: ''My downfall was my second marriage - I'm not saying it was Mark's fault, I have to take responsibility.

''But when me and Brian broke up, it crushed me. I got into drugs, married my drug dealer and that's how I coped.

''But I'm the strongest now I've ever been and the most confident.''

The 38-year-old star is taking part in TV show 'Celebs Go Dating' and found the experience ''terrifying'' because she claims she's never dated anyone before as she always jumps straight into marriage.

She admitted: ''I don't date because magazines pay me to get married. [The dating has been] terrifying.

''I've never done the dating scene before, so it's been interesting. Exhausting though. But I've learnt a lot - definitely don't drink on TV.

''Things are different - I'm not looking for my fourth husband. I don't want to get married again and I don't want more children. What I'm learning most is to love myself.''

Kerry recently claimed Brian was her ''favourite'' husband, even though he recently branded the institution of marriage ''disposable''.

She said: ''He can be a right d***head, that ex-husband of mine. Brian went on 'Loose Women' and said that marriage was 'disposable' and 'just a party'.

''I get it - he has a girlfriend and has to be respectful, but it was a weird thing to say considering he was married to me.

''He's always going to be in my life and I wish him well, but my side of the story is very different. In my opinion, it was my favourite marriage and I'm not going to let him take that away from me.''