Kerry Katona was branded a ''cokehead'' by a child in her young daughter Heidi's class.

The 39-year-old singer - who started taking drugs aged 14 and has openly spoken about her addiction issues - was shocked to discover 12-year-old children knew about her past.

Writing in her latest new! magazine column, she revealed: ''Our Heidi came home a couple of weeks ago saying one of the kids in her class had called me a cokehead. How do kids of 12 know about my drugs past from over a decade ago?''

The mum of five - Molly, 18, and Lilly-Sue, 16, from her relationship with her first husband Brian McFadden, Heidi, 12, and Max, 11, with second spouse Mark Croft and Dylan-Jorge, five, with her late third husband George Kay - has her suspicions about the playground gossip but is adamant young children shouldn't know about her personal issues.

Kerry added: ''It goes to show the parents are talking about me to their children. I didn't know what a cokehead was at that age and I don't think the kids in Heidi's class should be aware of my problems.''

However, Kerry is determined to have a strong bond with her children as she tries to be open about her life.

She said: ''Heidi is defensive of me, but I've always been open about it with my kids, so they know the truth.''

Meanwhile, it was revealed last week that Kerry's recent health problems have been caused by endometriosis.

The former Atomic Kitten singer was hospitalised last month with severe abdominal pain and although she ''initially thought it was a bad case of kidney stones'' but following a series of tests the indications are that the ''awful pain'' in Kerry's back is being caused by endometriosis, a condition where tissue that lines the womb is found outside of it causing chronic pelvic pain and can result in infertility.

She shared: ''You may have seen me out and about looking very uncomfortable - it's because I'm still in such awful pain with my back. I can barely stand up straight.

''I'm sick of crying about it, but it's really restricting me. I'm going to a clinic later this month to see a gynae specialist, but early indications suggest it's endometriosis, which can take years to diagnose.''